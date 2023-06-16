SBU announces suspicion of propagandist justifying occupiers for blowing up Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

18:12 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU announces suspicion of Russian propagandist actively involved in information and subversive activities against Ukraine. Rashistka was one of the first to justify the occupiers for undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

We are talking about a native of Odessa, pro-Kremlin blogger Yulia Lozanova, better known under the pseudonym Yulia Vityazeva.

Back in 2015, she moved to Moscow, where she began to actively spread fakes about the socio-political situation in Ukraine.. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Vityazeva has used all the media platforms available to her to publicly support Russia's armed aggression.





On June 6, 2023, it was she who was one of the first to actively justify the Russian invaders for undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

To do this, the Moscow blogger published relevant messages on her own Telegram channel, which has almost 100 thousand. subscribers.

In addition, Vityazeva regularly distributes anti-Ukrainian content on the Russian channel Solovyov.live and collects money

for the needs of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

The examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of its subversive activities against Ukraine.



Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the Security Service informed the blogger about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 6 of article 111-1 (collaboration activities);

▪️ ch 2 and ch. 3 art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



While the figurant is hiding from justice in the territory of the aggressor country. Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring her to justice for crimes against Ukraine.



The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.