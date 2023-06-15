SBU in Volyn exposed the scheme for supplying components for submarines to Russia

12:43 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU has uncovered a network of companies in the Volyn region involved in the supply of components for the production of submarines to Russia.



This was reported by the official press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Security authorities successfully stopped the activity of another illegal scheme concerning the supply of strategically important goods from Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The transaction involved the head of one of the companies in the Volyn region, specializing in the development of high-tech components for slewing mechanisms. Such components are used in the production of heavy equipment, including submarines. It is precisely such rare parts that were illegally sold to the aggressor country," the official statement says.

In order to disguise their actions, the criminals used a related company registered in the territory of one of the European countries.



The head of this firm maintains ties with terrorist organizations operating in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.



According to the scheme, a foreign company purchased products from a Ukrainian plant under the guise of its own needs, and then sent them to end customers in Russia.

Since the beginning of the full-scale military aggression, the criminals have illegally removed more than 200,000 critical components.



During searches at the workplace and in the premises of members of the criminal group, computers, mobile phones and documents evidencing illegal activities, as well as money were found..



The investigating authorities of the Security Service of Ukraine initiated a criminal case under part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code (complicity in the implementation of economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state).