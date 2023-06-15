SBU in Volyn exposed the scheme for supplying components for submarines to Russia

The SBU has uncovered a network of companies in the Volyn region involved in the supply of components for the production of submarines to Russia.
This was reported by the official press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.
In order to disguise their actions, the criminals used a related company registered in the territory of one of the European countries.
The head of this firm maintains ties with terrorist organizations operating in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
According to the scheme, a foreign company purchased products from a Ukrainian plant under the guise of its own needs, and then sent them to end customers in Russia.
Since the beginning of the full-scale military aggression, the criminals have illegally removed more than 200,000 critical components.
During searches at the workplace and in the premises of members of the criminal group, computers, mobile phones and documents evidencing illegal activities, as well as money were found..
The investigating authorities of the Security Service of Ukraine initiated a criminal case under part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code (complicity in the implementation of economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state).
