SBU in Poltava region searches the UOC-MP

14:03 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, began counterintelligence activities at the facilities of the UOC-MP in the Poltava region.



This was reported on the website of the special services on Monday, December 5.



We are talking about the Mgarsky Transfiguration Monastery of the Poltava and Mirgorod diocese of the UOC and the diocesan administration of the Kremenchug and Lubensky diocese of the UOC.



It is indicated that the activities are carried out as part of the systematic work of the SBU to counter the explosive activities of the Russian special services in our state.

“Given the armed aggression of Russia, these measures are being taken, including to exclude the use of religious communities as a cell of the “Russian world” and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts,” the SBU noted.

With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises to identify persons involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and items prohibited for circulation.