SBU in Dnepropetrovsk region detained a Russian spy who was following the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

12:58 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service has detained a Russian spy who was following the combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



Information about this was published by the press service of the SBU on June 7.



According to the SBU, the attacker collected intelligence data on the types and number of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, their bases and flight routes in order to transfer information to the occupying forces of Russia.



He also tried to locate the military enlistment offices and the rail lines used to bring ammunition to the front line.



For each completed task, the agent received up to 4,000 hryvnias from his Russian "curator" from the FSB. To ensure secrecy, money was transferred through cryptocurrency electronic wallets.

Russian intelligence needed this information to plan a series of air strikes in the region, mainly aimed at strategically important objects.

SBU counterintelligence officers uncovered and detained a spy. It turned out that the local resident was recruited by the FSB in July 2022. He came to the attention of the Russian special services through one of the Telegram bots, where he regularly posted photos of the positions of the Ukrainian military.



Further communication with the agent was maintained through instant messengers. To carry out reconnaissance missions, he traveled to the area, secretly observed objects and requested the necessary information from various people.



During searches at his place of residence, a mobile phone and a tablet were found, which he used to communicate with the FSB.



Employees of the SBU informed the detainee about suspicion of high treason. The spy faces a life sentence.