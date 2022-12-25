SBU eliminated the scheme of selling fake IDs and passes

11:23 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Cyber-specialists of the Security Service blocked the large-scale production and sale of fake documents of the central authorities and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, a resident of Obukhov, Kyiv region, set up a scheme for the manufacture and sale of fake passes and certificates of various state institutions - the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the SBI, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They could be used by hostile DRGs for unhindered passage through the territory of Ukraine. Vehicles could be exempted from inspections by law enforcement officers.



For the purpose of conspiracy, the man used anonymous accounts in social networks. He received monetary rewards for a crypto wallet and “dummy” bank cards.

The cost of one "certificate" ranged from 50 to 500 dollars. The amount depended on the name of the "department" and the terms of use.

According to operational data, the attacker made and sold more than 2 thousand "fake" passes.

Currently, the issue of informing him of suspicion of forgery of documents and choosing a measure of restraint (Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being resolved.