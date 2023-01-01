16:30 17 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers have identified the identities of the new organizers of pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of the South and East of Ukraine, who initiated the annexation of Donbass to the Russian Federation.



It is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



According to law enforcement officers, it included officials from local administrations and businessmen who voluntarily agreed to

work for the budget of the aggressor country.

Under the guise of "public" initiatives, they helped Russia to hide the criminal decisions to seize the eastern regions of Ukraine. It was they who sent an urgent appeal to the leader of the militants of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin demanding the immediate separation of the region from Ukraine with its subsequent incorporation into the Russian Federation.



Before preparing the "letter", the suspects organized a massive campaign among local residents in support of Russia. Kremlin propagandists and representatives of Russian information resources took an active part in the "event".



Now the issue of declaring 12 collaborators on the wanted list to be held accountable for crimes against Ukraine is being resolved.



In total, the SBU exposed and reported suspicions to almost 70 organizers of the illegal "referendum" in the Donetsk region.