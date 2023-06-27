SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation found a collaborator in Kherson

18:05 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service, in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Service, successfully identified another collaborator as a result of stabilization measures in the liberated city of Kherson.



This information was reported by representatives of the SBU on Monday, June 26.



It turned out that this person was a local border guard who, during the temporary occupation of Kherson, voluntarily entered into cooperation with the Russian invaders.

In July 2022, he was appointed "detective officer of the operational department" in the "Northern Correctional Colony No. 90" captured at that time, which was under the control of the occupiers.



In this position, he actively participated in the repression against local residents, aimed at suppressing the resistance movement in the region.



After the release of Kherson, the criminal tried to escape and avoid punishment. However, the SBU and SBI officers located him and detained him.



The defendant was suspected of collaborative activities. Currently, the issue of applying a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being considered.



An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of this crime.. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.