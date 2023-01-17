SBU and SBI uncovered a henchman of the "Russian world"

15:31 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the SBU, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed an official of a departmental research institution for anti-Ukrainian activities.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



It is noted that the figurant justified the full-scale invasion of Russia, denied its war crimes and supported the illegal "attachment" to the Russian Federation of the temporarily occupied regions in the east and south.



In addition, the official tried to present Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as an "internal civil conflict" and called "disinformation" the facts of the destruction of Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities by rashists.



The suspect was reported to the figurant. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.