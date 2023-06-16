SBU arrested the assets of a Russian deputy in Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 180 million

19:17 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian assets of Vladimir Zotov, deputy chairman of the Belgorod Regional Duma in the Russian Federation and owner of the companies participating in the Agro-Belogorye group, were arrested for participating in the financing of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

The total amount of blocked assets exceeds UAH 180 million and mainly consists of the assets of the agricultural holding controlled by Zotov, located in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.



And these are production and storage facilities on an area of more than 13 thousand square meters. m, 16 cars and about 4 million UAH in bank accounts.



According to the investigation, less than a year before the full-scale invasion of Russia, Zotov formally left the co-founders of the Ukrainian agricultural holding and "rewritten" the business to his relatives.. At the same time, he fully retained control over the activities of the enterprise, and directed part of its income to support the occupation groups fighting against Ukraine.



Through the deal, the deputy of the Russian Federation hoped to avoid sanctions and criminal prosecution for crimes against our state.



In addition, Zotov launched an information campaign in Russia, during which he widely publicized the provision of food "humanitarian aid" to the Russian military at the front on behalf of his enterprises.



He posted the corresponding messages on his own telegram channel and on the page on the banned social network Vkontakte.

Also, information about assistance to the invaders is posted on the official website of his corporation.

During searches in the office of the Ukrainian agricultural holding controlled by Zotov, as well as in the premises and cars of the director and accountant of the enterprise, evidence of the criminal activity of the defendant was found.



Investigators of the Security Service informed the deputy of the Russian Federation about the suspicion under Art.. 110-2 of the Criminal Code. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.