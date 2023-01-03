Since September, 920 bodies of citizens have been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region

11:38 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 920 bodies of civilians who died due to the military invasion of the Russians were found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region. Among those killed were 25 children. 656 dead people have been preliminary identified.



This was announced by the head of the main department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko.

“Torture with electric current, broken fingers, inhuman conditions of detention - this is what the “Russian world” brought to our peaceful villages and cities. In total, since September 7, 920 bodies of citizens, including 25 children, have been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region,” he said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region has not stopped, because of this, 1,699 civilians, including 74 children, have died.. 2,596 civilians were injured.

“The army of Russian barbarians, murderers and rapists did everything to destroy our cities. Since February 24, shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian Federation has not stopped for a day,” Tymoshko added.

He also said that on the facts of war crimes, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 16 servicemen of the Russian Federation.



In total, due to Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, 9,617 houses were destroyed and damaged, 1,428 of them in Kharkiv.