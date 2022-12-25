Since the beginning of the war, more than 6 thousand civilians have become victims of the invaders

14:39 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During the period from February 24 to December 18, 6,755 civilians of the country became victims of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, another 10,769 were injured.



This is stated in the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, published on Monday, December 19.

Among those killed were 2,686 men, 1,822 women, 174 girls and 216 boys, as well as 38 children and 1,890 adults, whose sex is still unknown.

"Most recorded cases of civilian deaths are associated with the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of destruction, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and air strikes," the UN said.

It is emphasized that the actual numbers of civilian casualties are much higher, as the receipt of information from some places where there was intense fighting was delayed.. This applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izyum (Kharkiv region), Lisichansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region).



According to OHCHR, from 1 to 18 December, 123 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 339 were injured.











