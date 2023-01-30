Rashists abducted nearly 1,000 people since occupation began in Melitopol - mayor

19:23 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

For almost a year of Russian occupation in Melitopol, about a thousand local residents were kidnapped, said the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.



Fedorov did not name the exact number of residents who are still in captivity, but said that there are definitely hundreds of them..



In the occupied region, according to him, the Russians brought eight hundred of their security forces, who, however, do not live in places of "work", but only in the occupied Melitopol region.

"During the day they go to the temporarily occupied settlements, but at night they gather again in the Melitopol region, because they are afraid of the resistance forces, that they will simply be killed in the villages, " he notes.

The day before, it became known about the plans of the Russians to create 24 correctional colonies in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including 12 in the Donetsk region, and seven in the Lugansk region.. In the occupied Zaporozhye region, according to Fedorov, the invaders were ordered to legalize at least three institutions.