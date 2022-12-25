From February to October, the Russians shelled Ukraine more than 14 thousand times

18:31 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 24 to October 20, Russian troops inflicted 14,608 attacks on Ukraine, according to the SBU data given in the report of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the observance of the rights of persons affected by Russia's armed aggression.



The main part of the shelling fell on Donetsk (4276), Kharkiv (3504), Zaporozhye (1192), Sumy (1099), Dnepropetrovsk (1086),

Mykolaiv (1058) and Kherson (754) regions.

According to the Ministry of Defense, it can be concluded that the regions most affected by violations of the norms of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in the above period are Donetsk (207 facts of violations), Kharkiv (200), Mykolaiv (147), Dnepropetrovsk (143),

Zaporozhye (97), Sumy (89), Lugansk (79), Kyiv (52), Odessa (37), Kherson (35) and Chernihiv (34) regions.

Starting from February 24, law enforcement agencies open criminal proceedings related to the full-scale aggression of Russia. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of October 24, more than 60,000 crimes have been investigated.

“Most of the proceedings were initiated on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, that is, the norms of IHL (Article 438 of the Criminal Code) - 40,221 proceedings. Based on the results of the investigation of crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code, 195 persons were notified of suspicion. Indictments against 47 people have been sent to the court, 10 of whom have been convicted so far, ”the data of law enforcement officers are quoted in the report.

Violations of IHL usually involve the use of long-range explosive weapons in densely populated areas, but not only. At the same time, it should be taken into account that now it is impossible to know all the facts of violations committed, in particular, in the occupied territories.



Due to the lack of one position regarding the categorization of violations among departments, as well as the presence of disagreements in the data they report, it is impossible to determine how many of the more than 40 thousand criminal proceedings qualified as "Violation of the laws and customs of war" constitute certain war crimes. .



Also, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the volume of violations related to Russian aggression, but not a violation of IHL, is significant.. Law enforcement officers are investigating proceedings under articles on encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration activities and high treason.