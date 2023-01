09:36 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the head of the Kyiv regional administration Oleksiy Kuleba, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building, causing a fire to break out in the ruseltat.

"During the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the garden. At the moment, everyone has been evacuated. There are victims. Ambulances, police and firefighters are working at the crash site," the official said.

The head of the Brovarsky police department of the Kyiv region, Kirill Samoylenko, confirmed the crash of the helicopter and said that according to preliminary data, three people died and five were injured as a result of the incident. No children were injured.