10:49 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, a number of railway sections in four regions of Ukraine are de-energized.



This was announced by Ukrzaliznytsia on Friday, December 16.



It is indicated that we are talking about Kharkov, Kirovograd, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

"For the time being, passenger electric trains in these regions will move under reserve diesel locomotives. Keep calm, follow the updates on the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsia and railway stations," the message says.



It is noted that boarding and disembarking goes through underground passages.