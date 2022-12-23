Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, a number of railway sections in four regions of Ukraine are de-energized.
This was announced by Ukrzaliznytsia on Friday, December 16.
It is indicated that we are talking about Kharkov, Kirovograd, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
It is noted that boarding and disembarking goes through underground passages.
