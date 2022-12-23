The Russians fired more than 50 shells at the Nikopol region

09:25 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During the night, the invaders attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region from Gradov, Hurricanes, and heavy artillery.



This was announced on December 14 by the head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.



He clarified that the occupiers were targeting two cities - Nikopol and Marganets. More than 50 shells flew into residential areas of settlements.

"Several private houses, service stations, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged in Nikopol. In Marganets, Russian shells damaged about a dozen private houses and outbuildings, cars, gas pipelines and electrical networks," the head of the OVA said.

Two fires broke out in the yards of local residents. There were no wounded everywhere, Reznichenko stressed.