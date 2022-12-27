The Russians fired 40 shells at the Nikopol region

On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched five attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from Gradov and heavy artillery. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.
He clarified that 40 enemy shells arrived in three communities - Nikopol, Krasnogrigorevskaya and Marganetskaya. There were no casualties.
The consequences of night attacks on the Marganets community are being investigated.
