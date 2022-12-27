The Russians fired 40 shells at the Nikopol region

09:00 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched five attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from Gradov and heavy artillery. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.



He clarified that 40 enemy shells arrived in three communities - Nikopol, Krasnogrigorevskaya and Marganetskaya. There were no casualties.

"Several private houses and several outbuildings were damaged in Nikopol. Broken power line. In the Krasnogrigorievsk community, Russian shells damaged six private houses, two gas pipelines and the power grid. Both the greenhouses and the store were hooked," the head of the OVA noted.

The consequences of night attacks on the Marganets community are being investigated.