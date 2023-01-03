The Russians destroyed and damaged 1,629 units of fire and rescue equipment

16:32 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian army in Ukraine destroyed and damaged 1,629 units of fire and rescue equipment. The equipment was shot, blown up, taken apart for parts or stolen. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"No matter how much Western partners help with equipment, no matter how many new cars the state buys, this will always be not enough with such neighbors," the State Emergency Service notes.

In particular, today, on January 3, in the village of Dvvurechnaya, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region, two more fire trucks were damaged as a result of mortar attacks.. It is reported that there are no victims and injured among the personnel, but there is also no possibility to promptly provide assistance to the residents of the area until the equipment is restored or replaced.