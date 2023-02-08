The Russians hit the Central Park in Kharkov

On the night of February 8, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkov. Central Park was under attack.
This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, by posting a photo of the consequences of enemy shelling.
This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, by posting a photo of the consequences of enemy shelling.
According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, last night a hit by enemy missiles was recorded in the central part of Kharkov.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments