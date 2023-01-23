The Russians again covered the Nikopol region with fire

08:44 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian aggressors fired at two bulks of the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from "Grads" and "Hurricanes".



This was announced by the head of the military administration of the Dnepropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko.



The Russians shelled the area twice. More than 20 enemy shells flew into the Mir and Marganets communities.



Reznichenko noted that people were not injured.



Representatives of the State Emergency Service are working at the site of the injuries, the consequences are being clarified.