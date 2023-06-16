The Russians are trying to evacuate to the right bank of the Dnieper, pretending to be civilians - CNS

08:04 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Center for National Resistance, there are attempts by Russian sabotage groups to penetrate the right bank of the Dnieper, pretending to be civilians who are evacuated after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



Russian servicemen take on civilian clothes, trying to blend in with the locals who are evacuated to the right bank of the Dnieper.



Thus, the occupying forces are planning to use the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in order to move sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the territories of the Kherson region, which have already been liberated from occupation.