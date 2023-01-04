Russians continue to kidnap residents of Kherson region

15:09 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops in the occupied part of the Kherson region continue to kidnap people. This is reported by the police of the Kherson region.



The police are establishing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old resident of the Verkhnerogachitsky community, whom the invaders abducted and took away in an unknown direction. Now nothing is known about the fate of the man.



The location of a 55-year-old resident of the Genichesk district is also being established.

"It was established that the man was driving his own Ford Transit car, he was stopped by the invaders and detained. Nobody saw the man again, he does not get in touch with his relatives," the police said.

A 61-year-old resident of the city of Oleshki is also wanted.