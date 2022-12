13:56 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, December 20, from 05:50 to 06:20 in the morning, 10 artillery strikes by the Russian military on the border of Chernihiv region were recorded.





This was reported by the Operational Command North.

"From 05:50 to 06:20, 10 strikes were recorded, presumably from self-propelled guns, in the area of Mikhalkina Sloboda. There were no losses among personnel and equipment," the report says.



It is noted that there were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure.