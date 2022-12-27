Russians to open teacher training centers in Ukraine to spread propaganda

08:12 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders will open in Berdyansk the first center for training teachers of history and the Russian language to spread propaganda in schools. This was announced on Sunday, December 25, at the Center for National Resistance.



They noted that there is a shortage of teachers in the temporarily occupied territories. Since most of the local staff refused to work for the invaders, the Russians brought their "teachers" to the territory, who are engaged in the Russification of Ukrainian children. However, those are few.

"Most Russians come on a rotational basis due to larger payments than in the Russian Federation. However, they do not want to stay on a permanent basis, because they are not sure that the region will continue to belong to the Russian Federation. Consequently, the occupiers want to open pedagogical universities, where they will train new teachers at a fast pace," the publication says.

They decided to make the first such center for training propagandists in Berdyansk, where, according to their plan, by September 1, current teachers of history and the Russian language will be retrained.



The CNS draws attention to the fact that the priority of the chosen specialists clearly demonstrates what the "Russian school" puts emphasis on, namely, the study of the language and the "correct history".



At the same time, the National Resistance Center called on people in the temporarily occupied territories "not to send their children to Russian propaganda cells."



It should be noted that the occupiers are trying to collect from 1.5 thousand to 2 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to take them to Russia, supposedly for New Year's "trees".