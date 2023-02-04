The Russians shelled Toretsk and Kurakhovka: one person was killed, nine were injured

18:32 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the shelling of the Donbass by the Russian military on January 3, one civilian was killed, the Office of the Prosecutor General said.





The Russians hit the center of Toretsk with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, where they killed a civilian man on the street.

Also, three women and three men received injuries of varying severity.

"Damaged multi-storey buildings, cars, shops and nearby buildings," - say about the consequences of the attack in Toretsk, law enforcement officers.

The Russians fired at the urban-type settlement Kurakhovka, Donetsk region. Two women and a man were injured there.



