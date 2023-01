11:21 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, the Russians fired again at the fire and rescue unit in Kherson. One of the rescuers died as a result of the attack. Equipment and the unit's building were also damaged.

This was reported by the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"Unfortunately, one of our colleagues died as a result of the attack. Four more were injured. Equipment and the building of the unit were also damaged," the statement said.

Rescuers note that this is the second fire station in two days, which was fired upon by the enemy.