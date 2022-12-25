The Russians covered the Marganets bulk of Dnepropetrovsk region with heavy artillery fire
08:49 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine
At night, Russian troops fired heavy artillery at the Marganets community, said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, on Friday morning, December 16.
"The Russian occupation troops hit the Marganets community. They covered it with heavy artillery fire. People survived. The consequences of the shelling are being investigated," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.
He added that in the Nikopol region the whole night passed under the threat of a blow.
"In other areas, the night is with anxiety and without attacks. And at this moment it's calm," Reznichenko added.
