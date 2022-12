11:18 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territories, the invaders intend to introduce military sports training centers for children, where they will be taught how to operate drones.



It is reported by the Luhansk OVA.

"The corresponding program is going to be tested on the territory of the occupied Lugansk and Donetsk regions, as well as in Buryatia, Kalmykia and Chechnya," the statement said.

In addition, Russians will create centers for patriotic education and military sports training for children aged 14 to 18. The program is planned to include firearms and engineering training, drone control, etc.