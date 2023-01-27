The Russians attacked the Nikopol region from the MLRS

11:13 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists, on the night of January 27, fired at the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region from multiple rocket launchers.



This was announced by the head of the Nikopol RVA Evgeny Yevtushenko.



He specified that the settlement of the World Community was under fire, the enemy fired about fifty rocket-propelled ammunition at it.