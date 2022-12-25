Russians attack Kyiv with Iranian drones
08:48 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine
On the night of December 19, explosions were heard in a number of districts of Kyiv. The invaders attacked the capital in several waves with the help of Iranian drones, some of them hit a critical infrastructure facility.
In the sky over the capital, 18 out of 23 shahids were shot down.
"At 4:45 am, that the Russian Federation attacked the Ukrainian capital with the help of Iranian Shahed drones, some of them were shot down. As a result of a night attack by drones in the Kiev region, infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged, at least two people were injured," - reported in the Kiev city military administration (KOVA).
All services are working to eliminate the consequences of strikes.
"The terrorist country continues the war against the civilian population. We will overcome everything. The enemy has already lost,” said Aleksey Kuleba, head of the KOVA.
