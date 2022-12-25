Russians attack Kyiv with Iranian drones

08:48 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of December 19, explosions were heard in a number of districts of Kyiv. The invaders attacked the capital in several waves with the help of Iranian drones, some of them hit a critical infrastructure facility.

In the sky over the capital, 18 out of 23 shahids were shot down.

"At 4:45 am, that the Russian Federation attacked the Ukrainian capital with the help of Iranian Shahed drones, some of them were shot down. As a result of a night attack by drones in the Kiev region, infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged, at least two people were injured," - reported in the Kiev city military administration (KOVA).

All services are working to eliminate the consequences of strikes.