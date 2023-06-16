The Russians attacked 19 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

10:30 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The enemy army inflicted 71 shelling on 19 settlements of the Zaporozhye region.



Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, transmitted information about these events through a communication channel in the Telegram application.

"The enemy continues to attack peaceful cities and villages. The total number of attacks was 71, covering 19 settlements. Malaya Tokmachka, Olgovskoye and Gulyaipol became targets of air strikes. Zheleznodorozhnoye, Temirovka, Preobrazhenka and Olgovskoye were hit by rocket artillery systems. Orekhov, Hulyaipol, Novoandreevka, Poltavka, Shcherbaki and other settlements of the frontline zone were attacked by 64 artillery strikes.



It is reported that the civilian population was not affected. However, law enforcement agencies recorded 12 cases of destruction of residential buildings and property of local residents.