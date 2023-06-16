The Russians attacked 19 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

The enemy army inflicted 71 shelling on 19 settlements of the Zaporozhye region.
Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, transmitted information about these events through a communication channel in the Telegram application.
It is reported that the civilian population was not affected. However, law enforcement agencies recorded 12 cases of destruction of residential buildings and property of local residents.
