The Russians will actively launch shelling of the Kupyan direction of the Kharkiv region - OVA

09:37 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressors are actively attacking the Kupyansk direction of the Kharkiv region, an elderly woman received a shrapnel wound, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Kupyansk itself.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov in Telegram.

"Over the past day, no attacks on Kharkov were recorded. But the enemy continues intensive shelling of the Kupyansk direction," the statement said.

He said that the occupiers were hitting the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Krasnaya Zarya, Krasnoe, Staritsa, Dvurechnaya and Novomlinsk.



As a result of shelling in the urban-type settlement of Kovsharovka, Kupyansky district, a 63-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.



At about 23:45 in Kupyansk itself, as a result of shelling from the S-300 air defense system, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged.



In addition, a two-story administrative building was on fire in the Kupyansky district due to enemy shelling.. There are no victims or injured.