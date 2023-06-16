Russia hit the cities and villages of the Zaporozhye region with prohibited ammunition

11:38 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The shelling of the front-line settlements in Zaporozhye does not stop. According to the head of the regional military administration, Yuri Malashko, over the past day, the aggressor's troops inflicted 84 strikes on peaceful towns and villages of the Zaporozhye region.

He clarified that the enemy attacked 18 frontline settlements in the region. 68 artillery strikes were recorded on Stepnogorsk, Kamenskoye, Volshebnoye, Belogorye, Malinovka, seven attacks from MLRS on Shcherbak, Maly Shcherbak, Volshebny, and an airstrike on Olgovsky.

"The enemy attacked Orekhov with artillery and MLRS, in addition, used prohibited incendiary ammunition on residential areas. The invaders hit Hulyaipol with artillery, MLRS and UAVs," the head of the UVA added.

During the day, 100 reports were received about the destruction of civilian infrastructure: country houses, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shop premises, a prayer house, and agricultural machinery were damaged.

Recall that over the past day, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 63 times, two civilians were killed and two more were injured.

Russian troops tried to attack the Dnepropetrovsk region with drones.