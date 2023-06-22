Russia committed 190 criminal offenses against the environment in Ukraine

15:35 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has committed 190 criminal offenses against the environment in Ukraine, 14 of them are qualified as ecocide, Maxim Popov, adviser to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said during the discussion "Ecocide in Ukraine: what to do now?".

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.



According to Popov, Ukraine seeks to hold Russia accountable for crimes against the environment.

"There are two parallel tracks that Ukraine is working on. The first is holding the Russian Federation as a state accountable and collecting reparations. To do this, the Operational Headquarters under the State Environmental Inspectorate documents the damage caused to the environment and calculates the monetary equivalent. The second is bringing the military to individual criminal responsibility, they carry out and give orders and their political leadership," Maksim Popov said.

Ukraine qualifies Russia's environmental crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code: Art. 438 - war crimes and Art. 441 - ecocide. There is no concept of "ecocide" in international treaties yet, but the movement for its recognition as an international crime continues.

"We have partners, the Stop Ecocide International coalition, we are in constant contact. At the level of the Council of Europe, the driving force behind the criminalization of ecocide is the parliamentary delegation. The European Parliament adopted a resolution advising to amend the relevant EU Directive, to criminalize this crime at the level of EU member states and supplement the Rome Statute with a fifth crime - ecocide," the adviser to the Prosecutor General said.

Events in Ukraine have become a catalyst for legal changes at the global level. The International Commission on UN Law in 2022 completed the development of principles for protecting the environment in the context of an armed conflict.



Maxim Popov emphasized that in order to punish the Russian Federation for crimes against the environment, it is necessary to move in all directions: changes in legislation, inventory and concentration of all resources for documenting and analyzing the consequences for the environment in order to assess how large-scale and long-term this impact is.