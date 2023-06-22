Russia committed 190 criminal offenses against the environment in Ukraine

Russia has committed 190 criminal offenses against the environment in Ukraine, 14 of them are qualified as ecocide, Maxim Popov, adviser to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said during the discussion "Ecocide in Ukraine: what to do now?".
This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.
According to Popov, Ukraine seeks to hold Russia accountable for crimes against the environment.
Ukraine qualifies Russia's environmental crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code: Art. 438 - war crimes and Art. 441 - ecocide. There is no concept of "ecocide" in international treaties yet, but the movement for its recognition as an international crime continues.
Events in Ukraine have become a catalyst for legal changes at the global level. The International Commission on UN Law in 2022 completed the development of principles for protecting the environment in the context of an armed conflict.
Maxim Popov emphasized that in order to punish the Russian Federation for crimes against the environment, it is necessary to move in all directions: changes in legislation, inventory and concentration of all resources for documenting and analyzing the consequences for the environment in order to assess how large-scale and long-term this impact is.
