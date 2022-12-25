Russia again attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds" - OK "Vostok"

09:46 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

For the first time in a long time, Russian troops used Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian troops.



This was reported by the Operational Command "Vostok".

"Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified," the report says.

The military noted that 10 out of 14 "Shaheds" destroyed units of the Vostok air command.



Earlier, Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia had launched more than 400 strike-type UAVs in Ukraine, and Ukrainian air defense shot down up to 350.. He suggested that the Russian Federation had exhausted its stocks of Iranian-made kamikaze drones from the first batch, and the second had not yet arrived.



Also, Assistant Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Strategic Communications, Yevgeny Silkin, said that Russia had almost stopped launching Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones due to cold weather, which negatively affects the materials from which the drones are made.