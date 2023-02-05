Russia launched a night missile attack on Druzhkovka, Donetsk region

10:53 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of February 5, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko.

As a result of the attack, five people were injured, four multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

As clarified in the State Emergency Service, in the entrance of the five-story building, the stairwells of the first and second floors collapsed.

"Due to the destruction of the stairwells, the residents of the entrance were blocked on the higher floors. As a result of coordinated actions, nine people were saved," the rescuers said.

Kirilenko added that Ugledar, Kurakhovo, Avdeevka, Chasov Yar, Soledarskaya community, Yampol were under shelling of the invaders during the day. Houses were destroyed everywhere.

Recall, on Sunday morning, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkov, it is known about three victims.