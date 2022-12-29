Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles

09:59 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



Russian troops are attacking the entire territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles, air defense is operating in different areas.

This is reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the





“After a night attack by kamikaze drones, the enemy attacks Ukraine from different directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships.

In addition, there is a high activity of tactical aircraft of the occupiers.



The work of air defense is possible throughout the state. Stay covered!"





The head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko, said that a missile flight over the Zhytomyr region was recorded, air defense is working.



The head of the Odesa OVA Maxim Marchenko said that the Russian Federation is carrying out a massive missile attack on Ukraine, air defense is working over the Odessa region.



One rocket was shot down over the Sumy region.



PPO also operates in the Poltava region, said the chairman of the OVA Dmitry Lunin.



Also air defense worked in Kyiv. A series of explosions sounded.



At the same time, there are "arrivals" of missiles in Kharkov, a series of explosions sounded, the head of the city, Igor Terekhov, said.



This was preceded by: On the night of December 29, the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkov with 13 Shaheds, 11 of which were shot down by units of the Defense Forces.