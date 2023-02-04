Russian IPSO: the police denied Lubinets' statement that Russia is filming porn with kidnapped Ukrainian children

Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets, referring to unnamed Telegram channels, said that the Russians are taking Ukrainian children out and "shooting a video of a sexual nature with them". The National Police refuted the statement of Lubinets and stated that the information about the use of a child abducted in Ukraine in the Russian porn industry is another IPSO of Russia.
As noted in the National Police, the Cyber Police and operational services analyzed the content published on the network and found out that the first message about the sale of children abducted in Ukraine for "intimate meetings" in the Russian Federation appeared on one of the closed telegram channels. After that, he distributed a number of Ukrainian resources, and this information was removed from the original source.
Law enforcers stressed that the Russian Federation is trying in every possible way to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, and "another failed IPSO of the occupiers is a vivid confirmation of this."
What Lubinets said
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets, citing a message in Telegram, said that rashists are taking Ukrainian children out and "recording videos of a sexual nature with them."
He also posted a screenshot of the correspondence with the likely kidnapper of the child.
He called on the Cyber Police, the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General to take appropriate response measures regarding a possible crime in order to find and punish the perpetrators, and return the injured children home.
