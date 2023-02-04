Russian IPSO: the police denied Lubinets' statement that Russia is filming porn with kidnapped Ukrainian children

18:23 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets, referring to unnamed Telegram channels, said that the Russians are taking Ukrainian children out and "shooting a video of a sexual nature with them". The National Police refuted the statement of Lubinets and stated that the information about the use of a child abducted in Ukraine in the Russian porn industry is another IPSO of Russia.



As noted in the National Police, the Cyber Police and operational services analyzed the content published on the network and found out that the first message about the sale of children abducted in Ukraine for "intimate meetings" in the Russian Federation appeared on one of the closed telegram channels. After that, he distributed a number of Ukrainian resources, and this information was removed from the original source.

"During the audit, it also turned out that the 'boy kidnapped in Ukraine' was actually born and lives in Russia, works as a model under the supervision of his mother, advertises clothes and shoes.. The photo of the child is freely available, so anyone can use it to create the content they want," the police said.

Law enforcers stressed that the Russian Federation is trying in every possible way to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, and "another failed IPSO of the occupiers is a vivid confirmation of this."



What Lubinets said

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets, citing a message in Telegram, said that rashists are taking Ukrainian children out and "recording videos of a sexual nature with them."



He also posted a screenshot of the correspondence with the likely kidnapper of the child.

"Prices" amount to hundreds of thousands of rubles. For example, for a boy who "will go to school soon" they offer 250 thousand. rubles (130 thousand. UAH). The correspondence indicates that the children are from Ukraine and they have no relatives," wrote Lubinets.

He called on the Cyber Police, the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General to take appropriate response measures regarding a possible crime in order to find and punish the perpetrators, and return the injured children home.