Russian spy gets 15 years in prison for exposing air defenses and checkpoints

18:53 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian spy who revealed information about air defense positions and checkpoints in Cherkasy region received a sentence of 15 years in prison.



This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The SBU has collected an extensive set of evidence against another FSB agent who transmitted information to the occupiers about the location of the air defense and checkpoints of Ukrainian defenders in the Cherkasy region. The attacker was detained by counterintelligence officers during a special operation in January 2023," the press service said.



According to the information, the enemy agent was an employee of a local hospital and was recruited by the FSB in November 2022.

"According to the instructions of the aggressor, he collected photographs of the locations and movement of the Ukrainian military in the region. Particular attention was paid to the positions of the Ukrainian air defense. He was also interested in the exact coordinates of checkpoints, information on the number of military personnel, their weapons and equipment.. The main goal of the enemy was to collect information about the conduct of mobilization, the level of military training and motivation of Ukrainian defenders," the SBU said.



The spy provided intelligence information for planning a series of missile strikes in the region.



During the search, a mobile phone and a tablet with evidence of secret correspondence with the FSB, as well as a passport of the former USSR and pro-Kremlin symbols were confiscated from the traitor.



The court found the man guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.