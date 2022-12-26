Russian MP receives 15-year prison term in Ukraine

14:30 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Denis Maidanov, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, received a 15-year sentence for encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



According to the materials of the case, the deputy of the lower house of the Russian parliament, during a vote on February 15 this year, supported the State Duma's resolution on recognizing the "independence" of the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



Also on February 22, Maidanov voted for the ratification of the "treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the Russian Federation and the "LDNR" terrorist groups.



The SBU believes that with such actions, the deputy helped to realize the Kremlin's plans to seize Ukrainian territories.



The Shevchenkovsky District Court of Chernivtsi found Maidanov's guilt proven and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property under Part 3 of Art.. 110 - encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.



The decision was made in absentia, since the convict is currently in Russia.



It should be noted that Denis Maidanov is a well-known pop singer in Russia.