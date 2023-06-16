Russian invaders shelled Kurakhovskaya bulk and attacked Avdiivka

12:00 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk region, the Russian invaders carried out seven attacks on the Kurakhovskaya community, and also launched a rocket attack on Avdiivka in the morning, which led to the death of civilians.



This information was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko through his Telegram channel.

"In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops carried out 7 attacks on the settlements of the Kurakhovskaya community, including Kurakhovo, Kurakhovka, Ostroye and Ostrovskoe. Single shelling was also recorded in the Ocheretinsky community. In the morning, Avdiivka was subjected to rocket fire," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that in the Volnovakha direction, the village of Shevchenko in the Komarsky territorial community was under shelling, but it was possible to avoid casualties and destruction.



In the Gorlovsky direction, one person died in the Toretskaya Limanskaya community. Five houses were damaged in the same community.. A multi-storey building in the Chasovoyarsk community and a private house in Nikiforovka, Soledarsk community, were damaged.



In the Lisichansk direction, one person died in the Limansky bulk of the village of Torskoye. In addition, a house in Zvanovka was destroyed, Kirilenko said.

