Russian armed forces attacked the Sumy region

12:24 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Sumy region, shelling of three border communities by the Russian armed forces took place at night. The invaders used mortars and automatic grenade launchers.



This information was announced by representatives of the Sumy Regional State Administration in their Telegram message.

"Three attacks on the border by Russian troops were recorded during the night and morning. A total of 25 explosions were noted. The communities of Krasnopolskaya, Khotynskaya and Yunakovskaya were subjected to shelling.

According to the information, a grenade attack (using an automatic grenade launcher) was fired at the Yunakovskaya community, where 15 explosions were recorded.

"Khotin community: the enemy attacked with a mortar (2 explosions). Krasnopol community: there was a mortar attack (8 explosions)," the document says.

At the moment, there has been no information about human casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure, as reported by the Department of Internal Affairs of the Sumy region.