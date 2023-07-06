Russian armed forces attacked the Sumy region

In the Sumy region, shelling of three border communities by the Russian armed forces took place at night. The invaders used mortars and automatic grenade launchers.
This information was announced by representatives of the Sumy Regional State Administration in their Telegram message.
According to the information, a grenade attack (using an automatic grenade launcher) was fired at the Yunakovskaya community, where 15 explosions were recorded.
At the moment, there has been no information about human casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure, as reported by the Department of Internal Affairs of the Sumy region.
