Russian troops fired strike drones at night, all were shot down - General Staff

09:39 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of May 23-24, the Russian aggressor tried to attack Ukraine by launching 4 Shahed attack drones, but they were shot down.



Over the past 24 hours, 20 missile strikes have been carried out, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Preliminary information indicates that the enemy army deployed up to four Shahed drones for attacks, but they were all shot down.



During the day, the enemy carried out 20 missile attacks on the cities of Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions, using air-launched cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.



Also, 48 air strikes were recorded, including the use of Iranian Shahed strike UAVs, as well as about 90 attacks by multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.



As a result of these attacks, civilians, residential multi-apartment and private houses, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.