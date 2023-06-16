Russian troops fired on three communities in the Nikolaev region

10:58 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of May 25 and the night of May 26, troops of the Russian Federation attacked three communities in the Nikolaev region.



Vitaly Kim, chairman of the regional military administration, announced this on May 26.



According to his clarification, the enemy made five artillery attacks on the city of Ochakov, which led to the fire of a three-story residential building, the destruction of outbuildings, as well as damage to residential buildings and communications..



Additionally, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the waters of the Ochakovo community.



The Kutsurub and May Day communities also suffered in this military operation. However, the head of the regional administration noted that in all cases, victims were avoided.



Over the past 24 hours, the air defense forces have destroyed two enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles Shahed-131/136 in the territory of the Mykolaiv region.