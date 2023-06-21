Russian troops shelled the districts of the Kharkov region, there are victims

11:59 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a series of shelling by Russian troops in three districts of the Kharkiv region, as a result of which houses and outbuildings were damaged, and one woman, aged 58, was injured.



Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv regional administration, reported this information through his Telegram channel.



According to him, the Russian invaders fired at the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts of the region.



As a result of the shelling in the village of Veliky Burluk and the village of Olkhovatka, Kupyansky district, private houses were damaged, and power lines were damaged in the village of Grigoryevka.



At least seven residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in Volchansk. One 58-year-old woman was injured.



On the night of June 21, Volchansk was subjected to new shelling, as a result of which a private house was completely destroyed and outbuildings were damaged.. So far, there are no reports of casualties.



In addition, as a result of the shelling, three fires broke out during the day, as reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) of the Kharkiv region.



All fires occurred in Volchansk. Two private houses were damaged, as well as grass on an area of 500 square meters. The fire was contained within an hour and a half.



Rescuers also went to Volchansk to check the damage after the previous shelling that took place the day before. Warehouse damage was reported.