10:43 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, announced a new wave of attacks by Russian troops on the village of Belogorovka.



According to him, the enemy actively uses artillery, air strikes and carries out infantry assaults, but thanks to the skillful defense of the Defense Forces, the enemy does not achieve significant results.



The head of the UVA noted that the occupiers organized camps to train mobilized farmers in the occupied territories.



These camps serve as training grounds where farmers undergo accelerated training programs lasting up to 14 days. After that, the mobs will have to serve on the front line, and in some cases - captured if they manage to survive.