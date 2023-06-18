Russian troops attacked the Sumy region: 12 attacks and 59 explosions

11:47 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 18 and in the morning, the Russian armed forces carried out a series of attacks on the border areas in the Sumy region. In total, 12 cases of shelling and 59 explosions were recorded.



This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.



The following communities were under fire from the Russian armed forces: Khotynskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Yunakovskaya, Esmanskaya, Seredino-Budskaya and Velikopisarevskaya.



The Seredino-Budskaya community was attacked by grenade launchers (three explosions), as well as artillery fire (six explosions) and mortars (15 explosions). As a result of one of the mortar attacks, a private house was damaged.



The Krasnopol community faced intensive mortar shelling of the enemy (four explosions).



In the Khotyn community, the enemy used mortars (six explosions).



The Yunakovskaya community was subjected to artillery fire from the Russian forces (three explosions).



The Esman community faced a prolonged shelling from mortars by the occupiers (13 explosions).



Velykopisarevskaya community also came under artillery fire, as a result of which nine explosions were recorded.