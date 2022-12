10:12 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, December 16, the invaders launched a missile attack on Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region. There is a hit in a residential building.



This was announced by the head of the military administration Alexander Vilkul.

"Krivoy Rog. There are missile attacks. We don’t film or post anything on social media,” he said.

According to the Office of the President, the rocket hit a residential building.