Russian military attacked a church in the Kherson region

15:46 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, the Russian military attacked the territory of the church in the village of Belozerka, Kherson region, which led to the tragic death of a 72-year-old priest and the injury of a 76-year-old woman.



The message about this came from the press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak via the Telegram channel.



According to the investigation, the occupiers shelled the village in the Belozersky territorial community at about 11:40. The prosecutor's office informs that a local resident was killed as a result of a targeted enemy attack on the territory of the church.



In addition, one woman was injured and taken to the hospital.. The number of victims is being specified. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged as a result of the incident.



The head of the Presidential Office, Andrey Yermak, emphasizes that the Russian army shelled Belozerka, hitting the church courtyard. According to him, as a result of the incident, a 72-year-old priest was killed, and a 76-year-old woman was injured.



Moreover, according to the OP, Russian strikes damaged four residential buildings, a post office, administrative buildings, a central square, and critical infrastructure.