Russian authorities fined Crimean Tatar activists for holding national flags

17:36 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In temporarily occupied Crimea, two Crimean Tatar activists, Rustem Kurnosov and Enver Useinov, were fined by Russian authorities for flying national flags.



Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, said in his telegram channel that on the eve of the Day of the Crimean Tatar flag, the Russian police stopped a motorcade moving under the Crimean Tatar flags in the Belogorsk district and detained three Crimean Tatar activists.



Rustem Kurnosov, Enver Useinov and Ebabil Ibragimov were heading to the foot of the White Rock to climb with national symbols. However, the Kremlin-controlled police decided it was an illegal public event.

Rustem Kurnosov, who is 73 years old, and Enver Useinov, who has a third disability group and diabetes mellitus, were drawn up by the security forces.



According to Dmitry Lubinets, the occupational Belogorsk District Court imposed fines on Kurnosov and Useinov in the amount of 20,000 rubles each for "organizing or holding a public event without notification."



The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights is sure that the Russian Federation, as an occupier, has again violated the rights of the indigenous people of Ukraine.



Dmitry Lubinets also informed that on July 1, 2021, the Law "On the Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine" was adopted in Ukraine, according to which the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks living in the occupied Crimea are the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, along with Ukrainians.